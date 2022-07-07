Panic! At The Disco Set Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Social Media Post
By Katrina Nattress
July 7, 2022
Panic! At The Disco is back with another cryptic social media post. The band shared a photo of a jar of honey. The label says "Maggie's Farm Honey" with a triangle symbol that incorporates an eye, moon, and sun emblem. The picture is captioned with the phrase "Honey honey, you’re my favorite drug," which could be lyrics to a new song, but the real kicker comes in the ingredient list.
According to the label, the honey is made from "Gossip, ecstasy, t-rex, last-cigarette, destiny, forever," and "may contain traces of ‘All Time’ and ‘Disco.’" That last sentence has fans convinced that the new single is a collaboration with All Time Low.
"'All Time' as in @AllTimeLow maybe? Like a collab?" one fan tweeted. Another exclaimed "that collab would be fricking amaazing!" in the Instagram comments. See the post below and decipher for yourself.
Honey honey, you’re my favorite drug pic.twitter.com/FWPYhTWekE— Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) July 7, 2022
The new song will be the second single off Viva Las Vengeance, following the title track. P!ATD's new album is set to come out on August 19. The following month, the band will set out on the Viva Las Vengeance tour. Check out a full list of dates below.
Panic! At The Disco Viva Las Vengeance Tour Dates
9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*
9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*
9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*
9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*
9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^
9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^
9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^
9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^
9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^
9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^
9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^
9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^
9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^
10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^
10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^
10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^
10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^
10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^
10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†
10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^
10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^
10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^
10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†
10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^
10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^
10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^
10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^
^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers
* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers
† w/ MARINA & Little Image