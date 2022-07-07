Panic! At The Disco Set Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Social Media Post

Panic! At The Disco is back with another cryptic social media post. The band shared a photo of a jar of honey. The label says "Maggie's Farm Honey" with a triangle symbol that incorporates an eye, moon, and sun emblem. The picture is captioned with the phrase "Honey honey, you’re my favorite drug," which could be lyrics to a new song, but the real kicker comes in the ingredient list.

According to the label, the honey is made from "Gossip, ecstasy, t-rex, last-cigarette, destiny, forever," and "may contain traces of ‘All Time’ and ‘Disco.’" That last sentence has fans convinced that the new single is a collaboration with All Time Low.

"'All Time' as in @AllTimeLow maybe? Like a collab?" one fan tweeted. Another exclaimed "that collab would be fricking amaazing!" in the Instagram comments. See the post below and decipher for yourself.