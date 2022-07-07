SEC In Negotiations To Add Several More Powerhouse Schools: Report
By Jason Hall
July 7, 2022
The Southeastern Conference is reportedly planning to add even more programs to its already growing list of athletic programs.
SwimSwam co-founder Braden Keith reports the SEC is negotiating with Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia to join the conference, which is leading to ESPN attempting to void its television deal with the Atlantic Coastal Conference as the four teams are expected to leave the ACC, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
"The 'conference' as we know it will, essentially, become a negotiating bloc for television rights," Keith tweeted. "Then those 'conferences' will subdivide for almost every other rational purpose into sub-groups that will make more sense to the rest of us."
The news comes weeks approved the future additions of USC and UCLA, a retaliation move after the SEC approved the future additions of Texas and Oklahoma last year.
Texas and Oklahoma officially accepted their invitations to join the SEC in 2025 last July.
ESPN reported that the board of regents for both Big 12 Conference founding schools voted unanimously to formally accept an invitation to join the conference.
"This is the right decision at the right time for the future of our UT athletics programs," Texas president Jay Hartzell said in a statement obtained by ESPN.
The next step for both schools is to determine when the move can become a reality and the fate of the remaining eight schools in the Big 12 Conference.
On July 30, ESPN reported the 14 SEC presidents and chancellors all approved the founding Big 12 Conference schools' request, leaving OU and Texas to officially accept the conference's offer as the final piece to complete future realignment.