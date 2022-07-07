SEC In Negotiations To Add Several More Powerhouse Schools: Report

The Southeastern Conference is reportedly planning to add even more programs to its already growing list of athletic programs.

SwimSwam co-founder Braden Keith reports the SEC is negotiating with Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia to join the conference, which is leading to ESPN attempting to void its television deal with the Atlantic Coastal Conference as the four teams are expected to leave the ACC, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

"The 'conference' as we know it will, essentially, become a negotiating bloc for television rights," Keith tweeted. "Then those 'conferences' will subdivide for almost every other rational purpose into sub-groups that will make more sense to the rest of us."