The 1975 Release First New Song In Two Years

After months of mysterious teasing, The 1975 are officially back with "Part Of The Band" — their first new music in two years. The song came with a music video that uses the same black and white aesthetic the group used while promoting the track. Sonically, "Part Of The Band" sees The 1975 continue to explore the fluttering orchestral sound that is featured on their last album Notes on a Conditional Form, and melodically it is soaked in folk, channeling the story telling of Simon & Garfunkel as Matty Healy sings "I was living my best life, living with my parents / Way before the paying penance and verbal propellants and my, my, my cancellation."

Listen to the new song above.

"Part Of The Band" is the lead single off The 1975's upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which is slated for an October 14 release. See the track list below.

The 1975 Being Funny In A Foreign Language Track Listing

01 The 1975

02 Happiness

03 Looking for Somebody (To Love)

04 Part of the Band

05 Oh Caroline

06 I’m in Love With You

07 All I Need to Hear

08 Wintering

09 Human Too

10 About You

11 When We Are Together