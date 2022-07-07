This Is The Best Dive Bar In Chicago

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Chicago, look no further. TripSavvy named Simon's Tavern as the best of the best. It's one of the oldest bars in the city and regularly features live music. Here's what they had to say about it:

Order mulled wine and find a deep seat on the mini couch next to a faux fireplace and Viking objects at this long-standing neighborhood gem in Chicago’s Andersonville community. Simon’s Tavern has plenty of beers on tap to choose from and should you want to make friends, sit at the bar where likely someone will say hello.

Simon's Tavern is located at 5210 North Clark Street in Chicago. For more information, check out their Facebook page here.