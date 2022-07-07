This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
July 7, 2022
If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
For the hot dog fans out there, LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in every state, from hole-in-the-wall locations to traditional restaurants.
The best place to try a delicious hot dog in Florida is... Sweet Dogs 305!
Writers also explained why they chose this acclaimed restaurant:
"A legend in Miami, Sweet Dogs is known for its outstanding service and the fact the dogs are named after sports teams. The most popular is the Miami Heat with beef chili, Cheddar, tomato, guacamole, jalapeños and corn chips. For something out of the ordinary, the Florida Panthers, with grilled ham, sautéed peppers, sweet and sour sauce, and crispy noodles, also comes highly recommended."
If you're dying to try their hot dogs, drop by 4749 SW 8th St. in Miami.
