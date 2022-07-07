This Is The Best Lake In California

California has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of California is Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe is not only the best lake in California, but it was also rated the best in the entire country.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of California:

"Straddling California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe has been ranked "America's Best Lake" by USA Today readers. The California side, known as Tahoe South, is a vibrant playground for aquatic adventurers. Between its epic sunsets and the Sierra Nevada mountains, it's a spectacularly scenic place."

