This Is The Best Lake In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

July 7, 2022

Georgia has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Georgia is Lake Rabun located on the Northeastern side of the state. This lake is popular due to its size and beautiful scenery.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Georgia:

"Weekend warriors from Atlanta escape to this pretty reservoir in the Northeastern corner of the state. The twisty 835-acre mountain lake has 25 miles of shoreline, so there's plenty of space to spread out."

For more information on the best lake in each state visit HERE.

