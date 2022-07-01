This Is The Most Iconic Georgia Food

If you grew up in Georgia, chances are that you have eaten your fair share of the most "iconic" food that the state has to offer. For a food to be known as the most iconic food in the entire state, it must be very special to those who live there. To exist with this prestigious title, the dish must be known around each city and must be enjoyed by the general population. The food either originated in the state and is now popular everywhere, or it is a very niche food specific to the region.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the most iconic food in all of Georgia is Peach Cobbler. You had to see that one coming. There is no denying the popularity of the sweet sweet Georgia peach! Paired with pie crust and sprinkled with sugar; this combination stands unrivaled.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about this iconic Georgia food:

"It would make sense that the most iconic food the Peach State has to offer involves peaches. And peach cobbler, like that from Ivy’s Heavenly Cobbler, fits the bill."

