This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Illinois is Cedar Lake located in Carbondale. Cedar Lake is known for its abundance of campsites and easily accessible fishing locations.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Illinois:

"In addition to being one of Southern Illinois' most scenic recreational areas, Cedar Lake is also in the backyard of Carbondale, named by Outdoor Life magazine as one of the top 200 towns for sportsmen. Head out on the water to compete for crappie and bass."

