This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

July 7, 2022

Beatiful nature lake and forest , Pang oung lake and pine forest in Mae Hong Son , Thailand , nature landscape of Thailand . Pang oung is popular travel destination in Thailand
Photo: Getty Images

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Illinois is Cedar Lake located in Carbondale. Cedar Lake is known for its abundance of campsites and easily accessible fishing locations.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Illinois:

"In addition to being one of Southern Illinois' most scenic recreational areas, Cedar Lake is also in the backyard of Carbondale, named by Outdoor Life magazine as one of the top 200 towns for sportsmen. Head out on the water to compete for crappie and bass."

For more information on the best lake in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.