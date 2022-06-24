This Is The Best Drive-In Movie Theatre In Illinois

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best drive-in movie theatre in all of Illinois is the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre in Gibson City. Tickets are only $9 dollars for adults and they even offer guests the options to reserve a parking spot in the front row.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best drive-in movie theatre in Illinois:

"In the green plains of central Illinois, the Harvest Moon Twin charges $9 per adult and $7 for children 4 through 11. Bring in outside food with the purchase of a $5 permit. Pets are allowed. Customers also have the option to reserve a front-row spot for $10."

For more information regarding the best movie theaters throughout the country visit HERE.