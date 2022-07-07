Washington Farmer Uses Airplane To Help Deputies Catch Suspect

Sometimes civilians help authorities catch criminals, whether by taking them down or using their smarts to trap the suspect. A farmer in Washington state took to the skies to assist local sheriff's deputies during a pursuit, according to a Facebook post.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of West Horrigan Road and South Glade Creek Road Wednesday afternoon (July 6) on reports of a stolen vehicle. Photos posted by deputies show it was a white pickup truck with a trailer attached.

A landowner tried making contact with the vehicle, but the male driver attempted to strike the landowner with the pickup and sped off, per officials. The next time the landowner spotted the stolen truck, it was abandoned on the side of the road, deputies wrote.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot into the wheat fields, but he wasn't expecting an observant local farmer. According to the sheriff's office, the farmer used his airplane to get an aerial view of the suspect's location, feeding information to pursuing deputies.

Cops were able to take the male driver into custody. After he was evaluated by medics, he was booked into the county jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.