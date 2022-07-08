9 Michigan Beaches Close, Under Contamination Advisories Due To Bacteria

As of today (July 8), there are currently nine Michigan beaches that have been closed or put under contamination advisories for unsafe water due to high bacteria levels, according to MLive. If you're looking to cool off by the beach this weekend, we advise you take a look at this list, graciously provided by MLive, first:

Lake St. Clair, St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach, Macomb County – contamination advisory since July 1 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source. The beach was closed due to high bacteria on June 30, under a contamination advisory from June 22-28, and had other closures and advisories earlier in June and May.

Independence Lake, Independence Lake County Park, Washtenaw County – CLOSED since July 6 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.

Lake St. Helen, Richfield Township Public Fishing Site, Roscommon County – contamination advisory since July 6 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.

Grand Traverse Bay-West Arm, Clinch Park, Grand Traverse County – contamination advisory since July 7 due to high bacteria levels from wildlife.

Grand Traverse Bay-West Arm, Volleyball Court Beach, Grand Traverse County – contamination advisory since July 7 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.

Lake Superior, Public Shoreline Beach on Misery Bay, Ontonagon County – CLOSED since July 7 due to high bacteria levels from stormwater runoff.

Keweenaw Bay, L’Anse Waterfront Park, Baraga County – CLOSED since July 7 due to high bacteria levels from stormwater runoff.

Lake Superior, Head of the Bay, Baraga County – contamination advisory since July 7 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.

Lake Superior, Zeba Boat Launch, Baraga County – CLOSED since July 7 due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source.