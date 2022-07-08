This Is Michigan's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Michigan, look no further. TripSavvy named Abick's Bar as the best in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

With roots dating back to the early 1900s, Abick’s Bar is Detroit’s oldest and arguably most unique, family-owned and operated bar. This local hangout is a staple in the community and has provided a space for neighbors to meet and socialize. Tin ceilings, walls studded with antiques and old relics, and a shiny wooden bar create a welcoming environment where everyone feels comfortable. Hopefully, you’ll get the chance to meet the owner’s large English mastiff named Shadow.

Abrick's Bar is located at 3500 Gilbert Street in Detroit, Michigan. For more information, check out their Facebook page here.