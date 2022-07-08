Brent Faiyaz Drops 'Wasteland' Album Featuring Alicia Keys, Drake & More

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, it’s still unjust treatment by police on our [Black people’s] end, so I’m just looking at s**t like, ‘Damn, motherf***ers still treating us like s**t, still killing n****s,’” Faiyaz told Rolling Stone about the album. “For me, Wasteland is just what I felt like we living in with this post-pandemic cluster-f**k of emotions. You got motherf***ers taking women’s rights away. There’s just so much s**t going on in the world at large. But I still get caught up in the vices. I still want to buy some s**t. I still want to f**k b***hes. I still want to get wasted every other night. So I’m gonna make songs about at least how I feel in the moment so I can figure out what the f**k I really want to do.”



Brent Faiyaz had only dropped "Wasting Time" and, most recently, "Price Of Fame" before he began promoting the album last month. In between that time, he dropped another single "Mercedes" but it does not appear on the project. Wasteland serves as the follow-up to his 2020 album F**k The World.



Listen to Wasteland below.