Brent Faiyaz Announces New Album Featuring Drake, The-Dream & More

Brent Faiyaz has been carefully plotting out the perfect time to release his new album. Apparently, the right time is now because he just dropped the preview for his upcoming project.



On Monday, June 13, the singer from Maryland announced the title of his upcoming album Wasteland in a quasi-dramatic trailer. The video begins with Faiyaz coming out of the driver's side of a black vehicle that's parked in the back of a building. As he gets out of the car, another person gets out of the passenger side and spray paints the letter "W" on the wall and casually walks away. That's when the album credits start rolling.