Brent Faiyaz Announces New Album Featuring Drake, The-Dream & More

By Tony M. Centeno

June 13, 2022

Brent Faiyaz
Brent Faiyaz has been carefully plotting out the perfect time to release his new album. Apparently, the right time is now because he just dropped the preview for his upcoming project.

On Monday, June 13, the singer from Maryland announced the title of his upcoming album Wasteland in a quasi-dramatic trailer. The video begins with Faiyaz coming out of the driver's side of a black vehicle that's parked in the back of a building. As he gets out of the car, another person gets out of the passenger side and spray paints the letter "W" on the wall and casually walks away. That's when the album credits start rolling.

"…& so it begins," Faiyaz wrote in his post.

Faiyaz revealed that Drake, Tyler, The Creator, The-Dream, Alicia Keys, Raphael Saadiq, Jorja Smith, and more will appear on the album. He also shared that the new project will feature production from No. I.D., Mike Dean, The Neptunes, DJ Dahi and plenty others. The album shouldn't come as much of a surprise for his day-one fans, who have been eating up every song he's dropped in the past year.

In 2021, Brent Faiyaz delivered several noteworthy songs including "Show You Off" and "MERCEDES." He also dropped off popular collaborations like the Drake-assisted "Wasting Time" produced by The Neptunes and the DJ Dahi-produced "Gravity" featuring Tyler, The Creator, both of which will apparently end up on the LP. In addition to his own music, he appeared on other albums from Meek Mill, Tyler, The Creator and Tems.

Faiyaz's new project will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 album F**k The World. He didn't confirm a release date just yet but, given his latest update, the album should be arriving sooner than later.

