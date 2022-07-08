Group Of Philly Teenagers Murder Man With Traffic Cone Caught On Camera

Police have released surveillance camera footage of seven young Philadelphians beating a man to death with a traffic cone. They hope the footage will help them find those responsible, according to NBC Philadelphia.

On June 24, 73-year-old James Lambert was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue near North 21st Street at about 2:38 a.m. when he was ambushed by what appears to be three girls and four boys in their early to mid teens, according to police. The video shows Lambert walking away from the group as a young person strikes the man with the traffic cone. Shortly after, another young person throws the traffic cone at the man. Lambert attempts to move along the sidewalk away from the group, but he is chased and struck again.

"The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head," police said. "The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day."

The City has offered a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the homicide, and police urge anyone who spots the teens to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can submit tips by phone to 215-686-(8477) or online here.