This Is Pennsylvania's Best Dive Bar
By Taylor Linzinmeir
July 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
If you're looking for the best dive bar in Pennsylvania, look no further. TripSavvy named Dirty Franks as the best in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:
The late Anthony Bourdain once visited Dirty Franks when he was filming in Philadelphia. The bar, luckily, has stayed the same, even though it became TV famous for a spell. Cash only, unpretentious, and full of eccentric locals, Dirty Franks is a down-home bar with cheap beer and a long-standing history that dates back to prohibition. See local art at the Off the Wall Gallery, located onsite, and learn about the artists. Try a Dirty Franks IPA and strike up a conversation with whomever is sitting next to you at the bar.
Dirty Franks is located at 347 South 13th Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.