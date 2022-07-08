Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be Happy Living In Arizona

It's no secret that prices are rising all across the country. That includes gas prices, rent prices, and everyday living expenses.

GOBankingRates determined how much you need to make to be happy living in the state. The website states, "To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state’s cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the “benchmark.” The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. "

The website also mentions that "happiness" is subjective and the cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person.

So how much do Arizonans need to make to be happy?

According to GOBankingRates, it's around $108,360 per year. The website explains:

"Arizona is just a tenth of a percent higher than the national average for cost of living, making it a great way to get a sense of costs for the typical American. The state’s 3.3% unemployment rate is lower than the rest of the country and Arizonans can get by on just $61,920 for “emotional well-being."

