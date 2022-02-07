Arizona Worker Replaces Nearly $400K Of Company Money With Counterfeit Cash

By Ginny Reese

February 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

According to federal officials, a Home Depot employee in Tempe was arrested on Monday after passing almost $400,000 in counterfeit cash over four years.

AZ Family reported that Adrian Jean Pineda worked at the Home Depot location as a vault associate from 2018 to 2022. Court documents show that his responsibilities included preparing the cash from the store's registers, counting money, and sealing cash bags for deposit at Wells Fargo.

According to the United States Secret Service, the company lost $387,500 because of the counterfeit money.

U.S. Secret Service Phoenix Field Office Special Agent in Charge Frank Boudreaux Jr. said:

"[The] arrest and search warrant operation marked the culmination of a strategic investigation enacted by Phoenix special agents, Home Depot security personnel, and Wells Fargo Bank. I'm extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of all involved and thank our partners for their commitment and vigilance."

Agents recovered about $5,000 in counterfeit cash and $5,300 in real money while searching Pineda's house during the arrest.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices