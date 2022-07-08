Imagine Dragons Make History With Latest Achievement
By Katrina Nattress
July 8, 2022
Imagine Dragons cannot be contained. Their 2017 single "Thunder" has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA (that means it's sold the equivalent of 10 million units). This marks their fourth Diamond-certified single, joining "Radioactive," "Believer," and "Demons," making them the band with the most Diamond-certified singles in history. They're also now tied with Bruno Mars for the artist with most Diamond-certified singles, period. Pretty impressive for a band that almost quit making music before getting signed.
Imagine Dragons commemorated the achievement with a grateful post on Instagram. "Radioactive, Believer, Demons and now Thunder," the wrote. "We truly have the best fans in the world."
See their post below.
Imagine Dragons just released the second installment of their Mercury double album. They're set to hit the road on a North American tour this summer. Check out a full list of dates below.
Imagine Dragons North American tour dates
08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium ^!
08/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^!
08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^!
08/12 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^!
08/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^!
08/16 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^!
08/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^!
08/20 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^!
08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^!
08/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^!
08/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL ^!
08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^!
08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^!
09/01 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ^!
09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion !
09/05 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park ^!
09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^!
09/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^!
09/13 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^!
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^!
^ = w/ Macklemore
! = w/ Kings Elliot