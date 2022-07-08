Imagine Dragons Make History With Latest Achievement

Imagine Dragons cannot be contained. Their 2017 single "Thunder" has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA (that means it's sold the equivalent of 10 million units). This marks their fourth Diamond-certified single, joining "Radioactive," "Believer," and "Demons," making them the band with the most Diamond-certified singles in history. They're also now tied with Bruno Mars for the artist with most Diamond-certified singles, period. Pretty impressive for a band that almost quit making music before getting signed.

Imagine Dragons commemorated the achievement with a grateful post on Instagram. "Radioactive, Believer, Demons and now Thunder," the wrote. "We truly have the best fans in the world."

See their post below.