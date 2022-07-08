July 4th Parade Shooter's Father Wants A 'Long' Prison Sentence For His Son

The father of the 21-year-old accused of killing seven people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, told the New York Post that he hopes his son receives a "long" prison sentence.

"I want a long sentence," Robert Crimo Jr. said. "That's life. You know you have consequences for actions. He made a choice. He didn't have to do that. I think there's mental illness there, obviously.

Crimo's son, Robert Crimo III, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said that additional charges will likely be filed as the investigation continues.

"It's vital to the healing of this community that every single victim receives justice," Rinehart told Wolf Blitzer.

Crimo told the paper that he spoke to his son the night before the attack, and they discussed a mass shooting on July 3 in Denmark where a gunman killed three people.

"He goes, 'Yeah, that guy is an idiot.' That's what he said!" Crimo explained, saying that his son told him,"'People like that … [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns.'"

Crimo said he was shocked to learn that his son opened fire on a crowd of revelers.

"I talked to him 13 hours before [Monday's massacre]. That's why I guess I'm in such shock," Crimo said. "Like, did he have a psychiatric break or something?"