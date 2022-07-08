Latest On Padres' Jurickson Profar After Scary Collision With Teammate
By Jason Hall
July 8, 2022
San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar suffered a concussion and neck strain during a collision with teammate C.J. Abrams during his team's 2-1 win against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday (July 7) night, CBS Sports reported on Friday (July 8).
Profar and Abrams both chased down a pop-up hit by Giants infielder Tommy La Stella and collided, with Profar taking an accidental knee shot to the side of his face and jaw during the top of the fifth inning
Abrams caught the ball and managed to get back up, while Profar stayed on the ground as several teammates and coaches attended to him before being carted off the field with his head and neck immobilized several minutes later.
The 29-year-old outfielder did, however, appear to be smiling while being attained to during the live broadcast of Thursday night's game via Bally Sports San Diego.
Good to see Profar smiling and positive after a scary collision with CJ Abrams in the outfield.@padres | #TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/8yWslLUUT9— Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) July 8, 2022
Profar was taken to UC San Diego Health to undergo additional testing, which confirmed the injuries announced on Friday.
The Curaçao native was acquired by the Padres in a trade with the Oakland Athletics in December 2019 and initially served as a utility player before settling in as an everyday outfielder.
Profar is currently hitting for a .242 average with eight home runs, 38 RBI and 50 runs scored.