Latest On Padres' Jurickson Profar After Scary Collision With Teammate

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar suffered a concussion and neck strain during a collision with teammate C.J. Abrams during his team's 2-1 win against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday (July 7) night, CBS Sports reported on Friday (July 8).

Profar and Abrams both chased down a pop-up hit by Giants infielder Tommy La Stella and collided, with Profar taking an accidental knee shot to the side of his face and jaw during the top of the fifth inning

Abrams caught the ball and managed to get back up, while Profar stayed on the ground as several teammates and coaches attended to him before being carted off the field with his head and neck immobilized several minutes later.

The 29-year-old outfielder did, however, appear to be smiling while being attained to during the live broadcast of Thursday night's game via Bally Sports San Diego.