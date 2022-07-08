One Of America's 'Most Stunning' Historic Restaurants Is In Florida

The United States is full of historic restaurants that have been around for decades, if not more than a century. These spots have gone on to be tourist attractions, local legends or even a casual stop for high-profile celebrities and public figures, such as American presidents.

LoveFood got curious and found the most wonderful U.S. restaurants that stood the test of time. These establishments range from inns and taverns to traditional eateries serving iconic dishes.

One Florida restaurant made the list: Columbia in Ybor City!

Here's why writers had their eye on one of the oldest restaurants in the Sunshine State:

"Looking at Columbia today – a restaurant which operates across an entire block of Ybor City in Tampa – you’ll find it hard to believe that this culinary institution started as a very small café. The restaurant opened its doors in 1905 by a family who still own it today. Dishes stick to its Spanish heritage by serving up black bean soup, paella, stuffed baked grouper (a type of fish) and the Cuban sandwich, which some believe was invented here."