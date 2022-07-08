South Carolina Eatery Among 'Most Stunning' Historic Restaurants In America

South Carolina has a rich history, both culturally and in terms of its culinary scene, so it's no surprise that there are plenty of historic restaurants that have served as a backdrop for some important moments in American history.

LoveFood gathered a list of some of the "most stunning" historic restaurants around the country, from centuries-old Southern staples to hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops. According to the site:

"[America is] full of historic restaurants that give diners a glimpse back into the past. Think small inns and taverns that played witness to the American Revolution, as well as restaurants that can count presidents among their diners – whether that be as part of a campaign trail or as a casual stop off for the head of state to unwind."

So which South Carolina restaurant found a spot on the list of "stunning" historic spots around the country?

Villa Tronco

Located in a historic renovated firehouse in Columbia, Villa Tronco continues to serve the traditional Italian cuisine that made it so popular over 80 years ago, from the lasagna and eggplant parmigiana to the homemade cheese ravioli and Italian eggrolls.

Villa Tronco is located at 1213 Blanding Street in Columbia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Villa Tronco, which sits in a 19th-century firehouse, is South Carolina's oldest restaurant. Like many of the historic restaurants in the USA, it has humble beginnings. In 1901, the Tronco family (who founded the restaurant) ran a fruit stand in Columbia. Sadie Tronco, known as 'Mama', began selling spaghetti and meatballs on the side for the extra income during World War II. However, they became so popular that the family turned the stand into a permanent restaurant in 1940."

Check out the full list here to see more of the most stunning historic restaurants in America.