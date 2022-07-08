This Is Minnesota's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Minnesota, look no further. TripSavvy named Neumanns Bar as the best in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, are full of dive bars—a few that operated as speakeasies during prohibition, some that popped up in neighborhoods to create spaces for gathering, and a couple that is known for something bizarre like melting cheese inside the burger patty rather than putting it on top (Matt’s Bar). Neumanns Bar stands out not only for its history of being Minnesota’s oldest bar (1887) but also because it has large live frogs in the bar’s window—seriously. Daily specials, live music, and a friendly atmosphere are just the cherry on top of this bar-cake.

Neumanns Bar 2531 7th Avenue East in North St. Paul, Minnesota.