This Is Minnesota's Best Dive Bar

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 8, 2022

Good talk with customer.
Photo: Getty Images

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Minnesota, look no further. TripSavvy named Neumanns Bar as the best in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, are full of dive bars—a few that operated as speakeasies during prohibition, some that popped up in neighborhoods to create spaces for gathering, and a couple that is known for something bizarre like melting cheese inside the burger patty rather than putting it on top (Matt’s Bar). Neumanns Bar stands out not only for its history of being Minnesota’s oldest bar (1887) but also because it has large live frogs in the bar’s window—seriously. Daily specials, live music, and a friendly atmosphere are just the cherry on top of this bar-cake.

Neumanns Bar 2531 7th Avenue East in North St. Paul, Minnesota.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.