This Is The Coolest Hidden Bar In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 8, 2022

Five cocktails in hands joined in celebratory toast
Photo: Getty Images

Historical speakeasies were originally secret, underground bars created in the United States during Prohibition so that people could still enjoy alcohol when the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the country. And while Prohibition ended around 1933, speakeasies live on. In fact, speakeasies and secret bars have been growing in popularity recently, probably because they offer such a unique experience. They often require a secret code to enter before you can even take a sip of one of their specialty cocktails.

Livability named Volstead's Emporium in Minneapolis as the best hidden bar in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it.

Head through the alley on Lake Street and Lyndale in downtown Minneapolis and swing a left at the dumpsters and there’s a secret door with a red light leading to one of the best cocktail bars in Minnesota. Once inside, Volstead’s Emporium does not skimp on the details. Guests are transported back to the 1920s with a secret room in the bar, mirrors that open outwards (just in case you need to dump your drink if there’s a raid), and dim candlelight. The cocktail menu rotates seasonally.

Check out the complete list of all the best hidden bars across the country here. And remember to always drink responsibly!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.