This Is The Coolest Hidden Bar In Minnesota

Historical speakeasies were originally secret, underground bars created in the United States during Prohibition so that people could still enjoy alcohol when the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the country. And while Prohibition ended around 1933, speakeasies live on. In fact, speakeasies and secret bars have been growing in popularity recently, probably because they offer such a unique experience. They often require a secret code to enter before you can even take a sip of one of their specialty cocktails.

Livability named Volstead's Emporium in Minneapolis as the best hidden bar in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it.

Head through the alley on Lake Street and Lyndale in downtown Minneapolis and swing a left at the dumpsters and there’s a secret door with a red light leading to one of the best cocktail bars in Minnesota. Once inside, Volstead’s Emporium does not skimp on the details. Guests are transported back to the 1920s with a secret room in the bar, mirrors that open outwards (just in case you need to dump your drink if there’s a raid), and dim candlelight. The cocktail menu rotates seasonally.

And remember to always drink responsibly!