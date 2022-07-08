This Is Ohio's Best Dive Bar

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 8, 2022

Loud and Proud. Happy friends standing in the bar watching sports match on TV together, drinking beer and celebrating victory. People, leisure, friendship and entertainment concept
Photo: Getty Images

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.

If you're looking for the best dive bar in Ohio, look no further. TripSavvy named Harbor Inn as the best in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

With bragging rights as the oldest continually operating bar in Cleveland (est. 1895), Harbor Inn, located on the West Bank of the Flats, is near and dear to the heart of locals. An old, ragged blue and white wooden sign, with the bar’s name, points you in the right direction. Visit for trivia night, arcade games, Irish whisky tastings, or themed dance nights. With lots of beers to choose from, you’re sure to find just the right nip to wet your whistle at this landmark watering hole.

Harbor Inn is located at 1219 Main Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, check out their Facebook page here.

