This Is The Best Lake In Pennsylvania

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Pennsylvania is Laurel Lake. Laurel Lake is known for its scenery, wildlife, and abundance of beaches.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Pennsylvania:

"A mountain backdrop and sandy beaches make this a popular spot for families to swim and stay cool, and that goes for migrating families of birds and waterfowl as well. Merganser, Canada geese, and mallard ducks are among the kinds drawn to Pine Grove Furnace State Park and the 25-acre Laurel Lake. But they don't appreciate the Appalachian Trail Museum as much as humans do.

