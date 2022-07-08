This Is The Best Lake In Michigan

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Michigan is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Michigan is Lake Michigan located across multiple states. This is one of the largest of the Great Lakes, and is popular due to the mild regional Summers and the sand dunes that surround the shores.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Michigan:

"The second-largest of the Great Lakes offers miles of white sand and massive dunes. Hello, dune buggies! With many lakefront towns to explore, there's plenty to see and do, but not much beats grabbing a blanket and watching a beautiful sunset over the distant horizon."

For more information on the best lake in each state visit HERE.