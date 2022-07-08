This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Minnesota is Lake Calhoun located just southwest of Minneapolis. This lake is known for its proximity to the city, abundance of fish, and access points off of the highway.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Minnesota:

"In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this urban retreat stands out. Canoe, kayak, or paddle board the largest link in Minnesota's Chain of Lakes and catch crappie, pan fish, and muskie from the fishing pier on Lake Calhoun Parkway. Or try the Midwest-rooted tradition of log rolling and enjoy a view of Minneapolis from Thomas Beach. Be aware that within the state, the name was changed in 2018 to Bde Maka Ska, its original Dakota name meaning "White Earth Lake."

