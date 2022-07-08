This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

July 8, 2022

Radnor lake
Photo: Getty Images

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Wisconsin is Lake Minocqua located in the northern portion of the state near Hazelhurst. This lake is popular due to all of the water activities that are available to locals and tourists.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Wisconsin:

"Boasting thousands of lakes, rivers and streams, the Minocqua area is often called "Nature's Original Water Park." Whether you like to fish, swim, kayak, or boat, there's something for everyone on this gorgeous body of water. 

For more information on the best lake in each state visit HERE.

