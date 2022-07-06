There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Bassett Street Brunch Club in Madison as the best friend chicken in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

The best fried chicken in Wisconsin is an appetizer at Bassett Street Brunch Club. Their Chicken & A Donut is as magical as it sounds like. You get multiple pieces of fried chicken along with a glazed donut. The marriage of the savoriness of the fried chicken with the sweetness of the glazed donut at Bassett Street Brunch Club is heavenly. Try it once, and you'll understand why this Madison hotspot known for their fried chicken gets such strong reviews.