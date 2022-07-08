This Is The Most Popular Milkshake Flavor In Texas

By Ginny Reese

July 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Milkshakes are a mouthwatering dessert that are about as American as it gets. Each state has a milkshake flavor that reigns as being the most popular.

RTA Outdoor Living compiled a list of each state's most popular milkshake flavor. The website states, "To do this, we investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months for the most popular milkshake flavors in order to determine the top flavor in every U.S. state."

According to RTA Outdoor Living, Texas' most popular milkshake flavor is pineapple.

The most popular milkshake flavor of all was strawberry, being the favorite of 10 states. Chocolate was the second most popular flavor. It was the favorite of eight states including Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

Other popular flavors were peach, peanut butter, peppermint, Oreo, coffee, orange creamsicle, pineapple, shamrock, chocolate malt, and vanilla.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most popular milkshake flavor.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.