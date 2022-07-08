This Is The Most Popular Milkshake Flavor In Texas

Milkshakes are a mouthwatering dessert that are about as American as it gets. Each state has a milkshake flavor that reigns as being the most popular.

RTA Outdoor Living compiled a list of each state's most popular milkshake flavor. The website states, "To do this, we investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months for the most popular milkshake flavors in order to determine the top flavor in every U.S. state."

According to RTA Outdoor Living, Texas' most popular milkshake flavor is pineapple.

The most popular milkshake flavor of all was strawberry, being the favorite of 10 states. Chocolate was the second most popular flavor. It was the favorite of eight states including Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

Other popular flavors were peach, peanut butter, peppermint, Oreo, coffee, orange creamsicle, pineapple, shamrock, chocolate malt, and vanilla.

