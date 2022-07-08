This Is The Most Popular Milkshake Flavor In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

July 8, 2022

Cold Refreshing Mint Chocolate Chip MilkShake
Photo: Getty Images

Milkshakes are one of America's favorite sweet treats. Doubling as both a drink and a dessert, these blended ice cream beverages are perfect for just about every meal.

But everyone has their preferences when it comes to flavors, from chocolate and vanilla to more unique flavors like mint chocolate and salted caramel. That's why RTA Outdoor Living did some digging and found out the most popular milkshake flavor in every state:

"At RTA Outdoor Living, we love milkshakes and wanted to figure out what the most popular milkshake flavors are across America. To do this, we investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months for the most popular milkshake flavors in order to determine the top flavor in every U.S. state. We did this research for you, so when you have your next outdoor gathering you know what milkshake will bring everyone to your yard."

With that said, what's the most popular milkshake flavor in Washington state? According to the study, residents are craving strawberry milkshakes! They aren't the only ones who love this classic flavor.

"Chocolate and vanilla lovers might be a little shocked when they see that the strawberry milkshake was the most popular milkshake across the country," the website says. "The creamy blend of strawberries and ice cream was the number one milkshake in 10 U.S. states."

Click HERE to check out the full study.

