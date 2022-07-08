Tsunami Caused By Huge Earthquake Could Strike Seattle In Minutes: Study

Washington state officials have data showing a horrifying possibility if an earthquake strikes the Puget Sound region.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released a study Thursday (July 7) detailing how a tsunami created by a major earthquake would impact the greater Seattle area.

Researchers found that if a tsunami is triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake along the Seattle Fault Zone, disastrous waves would reach the shoreline within minutes. The study says the waters would reach the east side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in under three minutes.

Flooding could reach over 20 feet along the shoreline and submerge the Port of Tacoma in six feet of water, lasting a few hours, per DNR.

The last time an earthquake happened in the Seattle Fault was nearly 1,100 years ago, according to experts. They also believe another major earthquake along the fault line would alter land levels and create a new shoreline. Despite the super low chance of such an event happening, officials are still urging families to prepare.

"Although the chances of this happening in our lifetime is low, it's important for families to get prepared now," Maximilian Dixon says, the hazards and outreach program supervisor for the Washington Emergency Management Division. "The ground shaking will be your warning that a tsunami may be on the way. Make sure you know where the closest high ground is and the quickest route to get there. Get signed up for tsunami and local alerts."

DNR and the Washington Geological Survey conducted the study as a vital tool for local emergency response crews. Officials can use the data to prepare in the event of major disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes.

"While the history of earthquakes and tsunamis along the Seattle Fault is less frequent than the Cascadia subduction zone, the impacts could be massive," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says. "That’s why it’s critical these communities have the information they need to prepare and respond."