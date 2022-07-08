WATCH: Flight Attendant Goes Viral For Doing This On Flight To Georgia

One Southwest Airlines flight attendant went entirely above and beyond on a flight from Tennessee to Georgia on July 5, leaving passengers to wonder if they were watching a broadway show or simply flying to another airport. A viral video that is quickly making its way around social media detailed the flight attendant demonstrating safety procedures in a very unique way.

A few passengers were able to record the demonstration. Viewers can hear the entire cabin laughing as the flight attendant does an eccentric jazz-style dance to demonstrate the safety procedures. He slides down the wall with his back and uses funny expressions to show the passengers how to inflate, put on, and blow up the safety raft. When he shows the cabin how to put the raft on an infant, he throws the fake infant into the air. Brittany Abernathy, a passenger seated inside the cabin, posted the video to Twitter with the caption, "LOL hey @SouthwestAir give this man a raise."