WATCH: Loose Pig Finds Way Into Illinois High School, Too Fast For Staff

A loose pig wandering around Mt. Vernon in Jefferson County conveniently found its way onto a high school campus. The pig gathered attention quickly as students and faculty began to chase it around to try and safely capture it and return it to its owner. During the chase, the innocent little pig ran into a bean field next to the campus. Here, faculty continued to try and coax it to safety.

Mt. Vernon Township High School took to Facebook to update community members on the pigs grand field day at the school and share photos depicting the unexpected adventure.

"Update - the pig has proven to be too fast and elusive for MVTHS staff and the animal shelter personnel. She is now in the bean field beside the campus. We will continue to look for her and try to catch her so she’s safe. For people driving by MVTHS on Wells Bypass, we are trying to catch a pig that has wandered up on our campus. Never in my career did I expect to type that," the post humorously detailed.

The post also includes a video that shows a few students trying to capture the pig as it quickly runs from them and darts towards the field.