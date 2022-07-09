Lizzo Reacts To V From BTS Doing Her 'About Damn Time' Dance

Lizzo has reacted to V from BTS doing her trending "About Damn Time" dance and now fans want a collab.

Earlier today (July 9), the singer tweeted "Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?" to which fans responded with video footage of V doing the dance. Lizzo then reposted the video to TikTok and gushed in the caption: "V MADE A TIKTOK DANCE TO ABOUT DAMN TIME IM CRYING IN THE CLUB RN… BRB W A DUET 💜💜💜." Finally, this afternoon the singer duetted V's video following along with his dance moves and facial expressions. She simply wrote in the caption, "VIZZO."

"Lizzo being an ARMY makes me so happy," commented one fan. Many commenters also asked for a collab: "V x Lizzo the collab I didn't know I needed ...🥰 " and "YALL SHOULD COLLAB" they wrote.

Watch the TikTok below: