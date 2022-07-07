Watch: Lizzo Twerks Before Sharing The Tracklist For Her 'Special' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 7, 2022
Lizzo season is in full effect. After dropping off a couple of hot tracks from her highly-anticipated album, the "Rumors" singer has revealed the full tracklist.
On Wednesday night, July 6, Lizzo shared all the songs that will appear on her Special album. In a brief video she posted to social media, we can see the singer twerking while wearing a pink, bejeweled ski-mask before she pulls out the vinyl of her upcoming record. She showed off the official album cover before she flipped it over to reveal the tracklist.
"SHES A 10 BUT YOU CANT GET HER UNTIL JULY 15TH 😏😏😏," Lizzo wrote in her post.
SHES A 10 BUT YOU CANT GET HER UNTIL JULY 15TH 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/MHBLuW8b4R— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 6, 2022
The tracklist includes two of her previously released singles "About Damn Time" and "GRRLS." Lizzo has delivered grand performance of the lead single "About Damn Time" on a few occasions like at the 2022 BET Awards and iHeartRadio's Can't Cancel Pride. Her Special album will also feature her heartwarming self-love song "If You Love Me," which she debuted earlier this year during iHeartRadio's Living Black!
Lizzo's upcoming body of work has been three years in the making. After spending the past few months promoting the album, the "Truth Hurts" singer confirmed that she put the final touches on her follow-up to Cuz I Love You back in April.
“I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE !" she wrote in an Instagram post. "YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️”
Look out for Lizzo's Special album dropping on July 15.
