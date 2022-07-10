Cast Chat: Go Behind The Scenes Of ‘Boy Meets World’

“I basically ran away from Boy Meets World all my life,” he told his co-hosts. “My relationship to the show has changed drastically over the years. I have a kid, and I am going to rewatch it with my son.”

The actor behind “Shawn Hunter” explained he had always wanted to be in movies, and never expected the show to take off the way that it did. He remembers watching an episode with his family early on and feeling very self-conscious about seeing himself on screen.

“I told myself ‘I’m never watching this show again,’” he recalled. “And I didn’t.”

Strong told his co-hosts those days are now behind him, and his love of the show was rediscovered on the set of Girl Meets World, where he reprised his role as “Shawn.” He even directed a few episodes during the show’s three season run.

The cast’s favorite parts of the show didn't happen on camera; however, it happened just before taping. The “cast scream” was their show ritual and it happened before the full cast was introduced to the live audience.

“We would gather backstage behind one of the sets, usually the living room set, and we would be so nervous and excited” said Strong. “We would put our hands together and scream at the top of our lungs, and then we would be introduced one by one. Then it was off to the races.”

Catch the full conversation with “Topanga,” “Shawn,” and “Eric” on the first ever episode of Pod Meets World. "TGI-Happening,” can be found on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

