SZA Confirms Another Doja Cat Collaboration

SZA made an exciting announcement at her Wireless Festival performance this weekend (July 9). The "Good Days" singer confirmed that one of her new singles will feature the one and only Doja Cat.

The track, "Shirt," has been teased by SZA before. While at London’s Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, SZA playfully revealed the news to fans in the audience. She asked them if they wanted to know who was on the song she was performing next and later gave the crowd hints — that they already have a song together and that it starts with a "D" and rhymes with a word that sounds like "Doja." SZA and Doja's first collab "Kiss Me More" topped the charts and won them a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Watch a clip of the reveal below: