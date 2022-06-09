SZA Drops 7 Previously Unreleased Tracks On 5th Anniversary Of 'Ctrl'

Five years ago on June 9, SZA dropped her beloved debut album Ctrl. Ever since fans heard hits like "Love Galore," "The Weekend," and "Broken Clocks," they've been clamoring for her sophomore album.

While there's no release date for her next album, SZA did celebrate the 5-year anniversary of her debut album by dropping a deluxe version, which features 7 never-before-heard songs. The previously unreleased tracks include an Alt version of "Love Galore" as well as "2AM," "Miles," Percolator," "Tread Carefully," "Awkward," and "Jodie."

The singer first teased dropping the new tracks on Twitter writing, "Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks." The next day she clarified, "Everything made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear." She also shared there may be more tracks coming that weren't featured on the deluxe album. "Deciding. Spring cleaning old thoughts," she wrote.