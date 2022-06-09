SZA Drops 7 Previously Unreleased Tracks On 5th Anniversary Of 'Ctrl'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 9, 2022
Five years ago on June 9, SZA dropped her beloved debut album Ctrl. Ever since fans heard hits like "Love Galore," "The Weekend," and "Broken Clocks," they've been clamoring for her sophomore album.
While there's no release date for her next album, SZA did celebrate the 5-year anniversary of her debut album by dropping a deluxe version, which features 7 never-before-heard songs. The previously unreleased tracks include an Alt version of "Love Galore" as well as "2AM," "Miles," Percolator," "Tread Carefully," "Awkward," and "Jodie."
The singer first teased dropping the new tracks on Twitter writing, "Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks." The next day she clarified, "Everything made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear." She also shared there may be more tracks coming that weren't featured on the deluxe album. "Deciding. Spring cleaning old thoughts," she wrote.
Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks .— SZA (@sza) June 6, 2022
Earlier this year, SZA was spotted in the studio working with Bree Runway, which got fans excited for new music. She also shared that the new album was done and fans could expect it very soon. Despite not releasing a studio album in 5 years, SZA has still been putting out hits over the past couple of years. She won a Grammy with Doja Cat for their hit collab "Kiss Me More," which took home the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Her latest solo single was the emotional "I Hate U" in 2021 and she most recently collabed with Summer Walker on their track "No Love."
More recently, SZA deleted her TikTok account and shared a heartfelt statement for Mental Health Awareness Month in May. “Get off the internet. The internet is demonic,” she wrote. “I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month. I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Bless."
Listen to Ctrl (Deluxe) here.