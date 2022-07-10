Watch Taylor Hawkins' Son Honor His Dad With Emotional Cover Of 'My Hero'
By Katrina Nattress
July 10, 2022
Since Taylor Hawkins' untimely death in March, there have been some pretty special tributes to the late drummer, but nothing quite like the latest. During a Fourth of July party in Laguna Beach, Taylor's son Shane Hawkins sat behind the drum kit with local band The Alive to dedicate a cover of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" to his dad. The performance was shared on TikTok, split into a few videos. As one caption pointed out, there was "not a dry eye in the crowd."
Like his father, Shane is a skilled, passionate, and charismatic drummer. Taylor was so proud of his son and brought him onstage numerous times to play with him, the most recent being at an NHC set in Los Angeles just months before his passing.
The Alive have ties to Taylor, having opened for his cover band Chevy Metal and supporting Foo Fighters at their show in Chile a week before his death. Taylor also hailed from Laguna Beach, making the tribute that much more special. Watch the TikTok footage below.
Foo Fighters are planning two star-studded tribute concerts to honor Hawkins. The first will take place September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the second is set for September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
London performers will include both Hawkins' friends and influences including, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim. In addition, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal will perform at both tribute shows.
Performers for the Los Angeles show include Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Kiss’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Struts singer Luke Spiller, Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson, and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk.