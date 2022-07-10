Watch Taylor Hawkins' Son Honor His Dad With Emotional Cover Of 'My Hero'

By Katrina Nattress

July 10, 2022

2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Since Taylor Hawkins' untimely death in March, there have been some pretty special tributes to the late drummer, but nothing quite like the latest. During a Fourth of July party in Laguna Beach, Taylor's son Shane Hawkins sat behind the drum kit with local band The Alive to dedicate a cover of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" to his dad. The performance was shared on TikTok, split into a few videos. As one caption pointed out, there was "not a dry eye in the crowd."

Like his father, Shane is a skilled, passionate, and charismatic drummer. Taylor was so proud of his son and brought him onstage numerous times to play with him, the most recent being at an NHC set in Los Angeles just months before his passing.

The Alive have ties to Taylor, having opened for his cover band Chevy Metal and supporting Foo Fighters at their show in Chile a week before his death. Taylor also hailed from Laguna Beach, making the tribute that much more special. Watch the TikTok footage below.

@lagtownsfinest

Replying to @evanamaral320 Not a dry eye in the crowd, such a touching tribute to his dad 🥲

♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
@lagtownsfinest

Replying to @heathgregory0 Shane Hawkins performing “My Hero” on the drums at our block party on the 4th dedicated to his dad Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 🥁

♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

Foo Fighters are planning two star-studded tribute concerts to honor Hawkins. The first will take place September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the second is set for September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. 

London performers will include both Hawkins' friends and influences including, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex LifesonQueens of the Stone Age frontman Josh HommeMark Ronsonthe Police’s Stewart CopelandWolfgang Van HalenJane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim. In addition, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal will perform at both tribute shows.

Performers for the Los Angeles show include Miley CyrusJoan JettAlanis MorissetteKiss’ Gene SimmonsMotley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad SmithStruts singer Luke SpillerQueens of the Stone Age drummer Jon TheodoreWeezer drummer Pat Wilson, and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk.

Foo Fighters
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.