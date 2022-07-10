Watch Taylor Hawkins' Son Honor His Dad With Emotional Cover Of 'My Hero'

Since Taylor Hawkins' untimely death in March, there have been some pretty special tributes to the late drummer, but nothing quite like the latest. During a Fourth of July party in Laguna Beach, Taylor's son Shane Hawkins sat behind the drum kit with local band The Alive to dedicate a cover of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" to his dad. The performance was shared on TikTok, split into a few videos. As one caption pointed out, there was "not a dry eye in the crowd."

Like his father, Shane is a skilled, passionate, and charismatic drummer. Taylor was so proud of his son and brought him onstage numerous times to play with him, the most recent being at an NHC set in Los Angeles just months before his passing.

The Alive have ties to Taylor, having opened for his cover band Chevy Metal and supporting Foo Fighters at their show in Chile a week before his death. Taylor also hailed from Laguna Beach, making the tribute that much more special. Watch the TikTok footage below.