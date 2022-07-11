Blackouts Possible Once Again In Texas As Heat Wave Scorches The State

Another heat wave is scorching the state and more blackouts could come as a result. ABC 15 reported that heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place for parts of Texas as temperatures are expected to rise to 110°.

Temperatures in Austin are expected to rise to an all-time high for the month of July, breaking records.

Texas residents are being urged to conserve energy as widespread outages are possible. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking both residents and businesses to conserve power. The group said that the blackouts aren't expected, but are definitely still possible.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is not optimistic about the blackouts. Turner said, "I have asked all City departments to prepare in case the state's power grid fails during extreme heat tomorrow."

The National Weather Service wrote on Twitter:

"Dangerously hot temperatures will continue today and Tuesday. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory remain in effect across all of south central Texas. A few thunderstorms are expected Monday, with strong wind gusts possible."