Bruno Mars Stops By Popular Rooftop Bar In Charlotte

If you think you've seen Bruno Mars around Charlotte over the last few days, chances are you may have actually spotted the Grammy Award-winning artist.

The Locked Out of Heaven singer was in the Queen City on Sunday (July 10) for a private tasting of rum brand SelvaRey at Merchant & Trade in Uptown, per Axios Charlotte. He was joined by guests from Charlotte's bartender guild as well as members of the media to sample the Cuban-style rum brand, which is co-owned by the musician and made in Panama.

In addition to Merchant & Trade, the 24K Magic musician also stopped by Fahrenheit, snapping some photos with the restaurant's chefs. According to the news outlet, he also has some more planned appearances around the city throughout the week.