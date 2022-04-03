Silk Sonic Open 2022 Grammy Awards With Funkiest Performance Yet
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2022
Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, April 3, with one of their funkiest performances to date. With Bruno Mars on the guitar and Anderson .Paak on the drums, the duo opened the show with their song "777," which was the perfect choice for the night's Las Vegas location. During a jazzy breakdown, Marrs got the crowd pumped with some James Brown-esqe call to actions.
The duo's first single "Leave The Door Open," was nominated for Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance at this year's awards show. Their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic was released on November 12, 2021, and fans have been obsessed with their smooth, retro stylings ever since. Silk Sonic took home one of the first awards of the night, Song of The Year, presented by Questlove of The Roots.
The 2022 Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah was initially scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but had to be postponed to April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to coronavirus concerns. This was the first time in the Grammy's 64 year history that the show was held in Las Vegas.
