Colorado City Among The Best BBQ Destinations In The Country

Summer is the prime season for barbecue, whether you're firing up the grill in your own backyard or dropping by a pitmaster's restaurant. If you're curious about where to travel for some delicious barbecue, LawnStarter got to work finding the best BBQ cities in the country for 2022:

"To separate the top sirloins from the chuck roasts of barbecue scenes, LawnStarter ranked the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 18 hallmarks of a true ’cue hub. What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others."

One Colorado city ranked high on the list: Denver! The Mile High City landed in the No. 32 spot, beating out Nashville, Oklahoma City, and Washington D.C.

Researchers also pointed out something interesting with their 2022 list:

"Orlando, Florida (No. 5), Chattanooga, Tennessee (No. 9), and Little Rock, Arkansas (No. 11), sizzled their way to the top, beating regions with well-known BBQ styles like Memphis (No. 61) and the Carolinas. Easier access to barbeque restaurants is a big reason why the non-iconic cities seared the competition."

There are the Top 10 BBQ cities, according to LawnStarter:

St. Louis, Missouri Kansas City, Missouri Chicago, Illinois Springfield, Missouri Orlando, Florida Overland Park, Kansas Kansas City, Kansas Austin, Texas Chattanooga, Tennessee Houston, Texas

Click HERE to check out the full study.