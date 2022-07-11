Florida City Among The Best BBQ Destinations In The Country

By Zuri Anderson

July 11, 2022

Close-Up Of Meat On Barbecue Grill
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the prime season for barbecue, whether you're firing up the grill in your own backyard or dropping by a pitmaster's restaurant. If you're curious about where to travel for some delicious barbecue, LawnStarter got to work finding the best BBQ cities in the country for 2022:

"To separate the top sirloins from the chuck roasts of barbecue scenes, LawnStarter ranked the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 18 hallmarks of a true ’cue hub. What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others."

One Florida city landed in the Top 10, and that honor goes to Orlando!

Researchers also explained why cities like Orlando ranked higher than places known for their BBQ:

"Orlando, Florida (No. 5), Chattanooga, Tennessee (No. 9), and Little Rock, Arkansas (No. 11), sizzled their way to the top, beating regions with well-known BBQ styles like Memphis (No. 61) and the Carolinas. Easier access to barbeque restaurants is a big reason why the non-iconic cities seared the competition."

There are the Top 10 BBQ cities, according to LawnStarter:

  1. St. Louis, Missouri
  2. Kansas City, Missouri
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Springfield, Missouri
  5. Orlando, Florida
  6. Overland Park, Kansas
  7. Kansas City, Kansas
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. Chattanooga, Tennessee
  10. Houston, Texas

Click HERE to check out the full study.

