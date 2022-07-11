Here's Why The Water At California Beaches Stays Cold In The Summer

By Logan DeLoye

July 11, 2022

Beautiful sunset on beach next to Venice Pier in California
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever noticed that the water on the California coast stays a little chilly throughout the year regardless of the season? According to KTLA, this is not a coincidence. Though UV rays from the sun are very strong, they are only able to heat the top layer of the water that the wind blows away. Two factors that play a role in the temperature of the water are current and upwelling.

KTLA noted California-based meteorologist Miguel Miller explaining that cool air from Alaska is pushed down along the California coast. This is called "California Current." Miller described upwelling as wind removing the top layer of ocean water that is heated by the sun. When this occurs, the cold water rises making it colder for swimmers and surfers who are totally submerged in water.

The East Coast experiences an entirely different process. Rather than the current pushing the water from North to South, the water along the East Coast flows South to North. This means that the warm water from the Caribbean flows up the East Coast, making it less chilly to swim in.

KTLA mentioned that the difference between East Coast and West Coast water temperatures can be as great as ten degrees depending on weather conditions.

