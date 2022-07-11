Man Steals Truck, Drives It Through Fence At Texas Auto Shop

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for a suspect after a truck was stolen and driven through a fence at local auto shop.

KSAT reported that surveillance video shows a man with a bandana on his face walking around an auto shop where several things were stolen. Among the stolen items were catalytic converters, tools, and a truck.

The Facebook post states:

"Through further investigation it was discovered that the suspect had entered the property through a hole in the fence and entered the building to commit the burglary. The truck that was stolen appeared to have been driven through the fence, as there was damaged sustained to the fence. "

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is likely in his 40s or 50s. He is anywhere from 5'7" to 6" tall and weighs around 190 to 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (210)224-STOP. There is a potential reward of up to $5,000.00 for any information that leads to the arrest of this suspect. Any and all tips can be given anonymously.